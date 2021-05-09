Prices For Flights, Holidays and Hotels In Spain Start To Climb.

Prices for flights to Spain are already on the increase even though the country wasn’t included in the UK’s recently announced ‘green list’ of safe to travel destinations.

This increase is also being echoed in the hospitality sector in Spain and there are serious concerns that these sudden price rises might stem the pent-up demand thought to be lurking in the UK by holidaymakers who have not been able to visit Europe’s number one destination for almost a year and longer in many cases.

Airlines had drastically scaled back the number of flights they operate due to Covid-related travel restrictions but now plan to increase them later this month.

The UK government has announced it will review the green list again in three weeks, as Spain’s incidence rate continues to fall it is hoped that it will be able to move from amber to green giving a much-needed boost to the tourist industry and Spain’s economy.

Flight prices and holiday bookings to Portugal and Gibraltar surged as the government unveiled the list of countries to which British holidaymakers can travel without having to quarantine on their return. Travel experts said the limited number of flights available and the prospect of foreign trips to green list destinations without having to quarantine was pushing up prices.

Of course, the hospitality sector has suffered greatly during the crisis, however, holidaymakers faced with paying for PCR tests may just decide to leave it a while until the kits become free as promised a few weeks ago by Grant Shapps the Transport Secretary.

A recent poll found that the test could add over a thousand pounds on to a family of four’s holiday costs. To kickstart Spain’s economy, it has to be added to the UK’s green list and the hospitality sector has to remember not to ‘overcook the ‘Golden Goose’ that is tourism.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdés said recently during a talk at Nebrija University in Madrid: “We have a serious problem, Spain cannot afford a summer like 2020”- it certainly cannot. RH

Source: thelocal