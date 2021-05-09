Overhead cable removed

Overhead cable removed
MAJOR OPERATION: Combined effort to remove cable and towers from hospital car park Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

IBERDROLA and the town hall between them removed an overhead power line above the car park at Torrevieja hospital.

Eight Iberdrola employees and two crane lorries were needed to dismantle the two electricity towers that had supported a quarter of a kilometre of cable.

The €180,000 operation, which has also freed up more parking spaces at the hospital, was made possible because Iberdrola had already installed several medium-tension underground cables that have not only substituted the overhead line but also increased the available supply.

This will improve the service for Iberdrola’s clients in the area, Torrevieja town all explained, while increasing the amount of power reaching the hospital.

