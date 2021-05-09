New role for Cala Mosca

REQUEST GRANTED: Councillor Luisa Bone with dog-owners on Cala Mosca beach Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA COSTA now has a year-round dogs-allowed beach.

Luisa Bone, city hall’s Beaches councillo, last week signed an edict that, with immediate effect, allowed dogs on the Cala Cabo Peñas beach, popularly known as Cala Mosca II.

Bone pointed out that Orihuela Costa has some the finest beaches and coves on the Mediterranean coast.

“That obliges the local Administration to make the effort to ensure that we are even more competitive in the tourist sector while at the same time boosting the local economy,” the councillor said.

With this in mind and in response to requests for a canine beach from many residents and visitors to the area, the councillor explained that city hall had decided that this was the moment to set aside a space where dog-owners and their pets could enjoy the beach .

“What is more, it is no longer sufficient to offer only traditional sun and sand tourism,” Bone said.


“As well as offering these strategic assets of both excellent quality seawater and sand we need to make specialist beaches available, like the surfers’ beach in Cala Cerrada or, as in this case, a beach where dogs are allowed.”

