New Infections Fall In Malaga As Restrictions Are Lifted.

New infections of coronavirus have continued to fall in the province of Malaga on the eve of restrictions being lifted across Andalucía marked by the end of Spain’s state of alarm.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Families for Saturday, May 8,, the number of hospitalizations has decreased by two, with 133, of which 24 (-1) are admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the province of Malaga.

Regarding infections, a total of 167 positives in 24 hours have been detected by PDIA (PCR and rapid antigen test), which represents a fall of 76 cases compared to the previous day.

With these data, the accumulated number of people who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic now amounts to 95,818; of which 7,837 have had to be admitted to Malaga hospitals, and 729 of them have passed through ICUs.

The number of deceased rises to 1,632; while those who have overcome the disease in Malaga are already 89,405 after adding 344 recovered.

Vaccination progress

Currently, 606,845 doses (+15,817) have been adminstered, and there are 418,180 (+9,554) people with at least one administered dose and 194,422 (+6,733) people who already have the complete double-doses as of May 7, reports the Ministry of Health.

The end of the state of alarm on 9 May will see the lifting of the curfew in Andalucía and also the opening of the region’s border. However, the Junta de Andalucía has announced changes to the coronavirus cumulative incidence rate threshold when calculating if a municipality should close its border to contain the spread of the disease.

The existing 14-day case rate limit of 500 per 100,000 inhabitants, which currently forces a town into lockdown, will disappear.

However, those towns with a cumulative incidence rate over a two-week period of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be still be required to close their borders and close all non-essential commercial activity. For municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, the Junta will examine each case individually.

The four health alert levels (1, 2, 3, and 4) will serve to regulate the measures in the different municipalities. Currently, all the towns in Malaga province are at level 2, although as of 6 May, two – Alfarnate and Cuevas del Becerro – would fall within the new limitations by exceeding the 1,000 incidence rate.

Source: 101tv