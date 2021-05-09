Mod Spent £83m On Private School Fees Last Year But Only £78m On PTSD Over Last 10 Years

Mod Spent £83m On Private Last Year But Only £78m On PTSD Over Last 10 Years.

Britain’s defence bosses spent more last year on private school fees for officers’ kids than in a decade on soldiers suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Campaigners have hit out at the “elite education perks” provided by the MoD at taxpayers’ expense after finding out that the scheme paid for ten kids to attend £42,500- €48,840 a-year Eton college. image: WikipediaLast week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson yielded to pressure over the defence budget as he vowed to invest an extra £16.5 – €18.96 billion in the Armed Forces over the next four years. A Mail audit of the military top brass’s expenses reveals the most expensive plane ticket was a return flight to Los Angeles costing £8,852 – €10,172 for Air Vice-Marshal Simon Rochelle.

The biggest subsidy to handed out to a single family was £107,541 – €123,585, most cash goes to kids of top-rank personnel. Some 890 children of “Rank 4” officers — a Major in the Army — benefited from the subsidies.

General Sir Nick Carter, head of the Armed Forces, also travelled business-class on three flights to the US and Pakistan, costing the taxpayer £12,432 – €14,286. Similar direct flights in economy class can be bought from £350 – €402 in advance to £650 – €747 last minute, according to price comparison site SkyScanner. It was one of five flights he took – all in business class – across six months last year costing more than £28,000 – €32,200.

Sir Stephen Hillier flew business-class for the four-day symposium in Colorado Springs, pictured in 2018 second from right, – before cutting the trip short and returning first-class.

Military service members who have just returned from combat are at an elevated risk of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of traumatic events they may have witnessed or experienced directly. They may experience troublesome and intrusive symptoms, such as reliving the event (flashbacks), hypervigilance (being worried that something or someone is going to hurt them), avoiding situations that remind them of the event, or experiencing increased negative thoughts and feelings.1

Source: The Sun