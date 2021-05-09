Met Police Recover Body Of Newborn Baby From Canal In London

MET POLICE Recover The Body Of A Newborn Baby From The Grand Union Canal In North West London



The Metropolitan Police in London has reported that they recovered the body of a newborn baby from the Grand Union Canal, near Old Oak Lane, just before 1.20pm, today, Sunday 9, and they are now searching for the mother, while an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency services were deployed to the area but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to express.co.uk, and the mother has been urged to seek medical assistance, as the Met Police recover the body of the infant.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 1.35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal. We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager, and two ambulance crews”.

Adding, “We also dispatched our hazardous area response team. Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene”.

Roads and pathways in the immediate vicinity of Old Oak Lane have been cordoned off by the Met Police, as specialist teams search for any clues, reportedly telling the public that the area could be closed for some hours yet

Eyewitnesses to the incident have reported seeing dozens of police, ambulance, and fire brigade emergency vehicles attending the scene, and saw divers wearing wetsuits.

One witness named as Joel, told MyLondon, “This is a popular cyclist route, and police were turning lots of people away. There were a lot of emergency services there, including a more specialist incident response vehicle. Very sad news, I didn’t expect that this was what happened”.

Cordons are in place at the canal near Old Oak Lane NW10 where the body of a newborn baby was found in the water at 1.19pm. Investigation underway to establish circumstances. We urge the baby’s mother to seek medical assistance via 999. Anyone with info pls call 101 ref 3589/09.

