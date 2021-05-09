Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Bombshell Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Bombshell Oprah Interview. image: Twitter

MEGHAN MARKLE fans were delighted to see the Duchess of Sussex make her first TV appearance since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview as she delivered a pre-recorded video message for the Vax Live event.

The couple served as campaign chairs for the event, joining forces with celebrities, musicians and world leaders for the charity fundraiser in aid of the international COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

During the speech, Meghan Markle called for more support for women after the coronavirus pandemic. The show aired on Saturday night in the US and featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

In her message, Meghan said: “The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle Covid-19. We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety, and success of everyone – and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”

After the event was aired, one fan tweeted: “Meghan is glowing in that Sunny California. Love that for her.”


Another added: “The history of the COVID vaccine is being explained to the public. Should have been done a long time ago. It wasn’t just created in a year. “Thank you, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.”

One viewer noted: “So calm, relaxed and happy. Harry and Meghan are doing good in the world.”

Prince Charles snubbed Meghan Markle in his birthday wish to baby Archie “deliberately”, it has been claimed. An expert says the Prince of Wales’ exclusion of the Duchess of Sussex in his birthday image and caption on baby Archie’s second birthday could have been purposeful.

Source: express

