MANCHESTER CITY Lose At Home To Chelsea in a warm-up for their Champion’s League clash

Manchester City hosted Chelsea on Saturday afternoon (May 8) at the Etihad, needing just three points to be crowned Premiership Champions 2021, but, after a comeback, and a dramatic stoppage-time winner, Chelsea put those inevitable celebrations on hold, at least temporarily.

With both teams having come through tough Champion’s League matches in midweek, both managers rotated their players, with Pep Guardiola making nine changes, and Thomas Tuchel, five.

Raheem Sterling struck from close range after 44 minutes, to put City ahead – enjoying a rare start these days, and then, three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Sergio Aguero stepped up, and made a total mess of his Panenka penalty, that was easily saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea pressed in the second half and the breakthrough came on 63 minutes, when Hakim Ziyech fired home a Cesar Azpilicueta pass from the edge of the box, to level the scores, with the Blues then seeing two more goals cancelled out for offside.

City were floored after 92 minutes, when a ball pulled back by Timo Werner fell for Spanish international Marcos Alonso, who made no mistake in looping the ball over Ederson to seal the match in stunning fashion, recording their second win over Man City in the space of three weeks, and they meet again on Saturday 29 in the final of the Champion’s League, although with both sides for sure fielding very different lineups.

