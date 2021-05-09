Focus on Guardamar

GUARDAMAR was in the spotlight last week with a flurry of Generalitat visitors.

As Guardamar celebrated the 750th anniversary of its walled town and castle, the regional government, the Generalitat, made an exception by holding its weekly meeting there instead of in Valencia.

During this meeting, members of the Consell – equivalent to the Generalitat’s Cabinet – approved a decree that will allocate €647,000 to assist local sectors affected by the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It was a busy morning,” Guardamar’s mayor Jose Luis Saez admitted afterwards.

He accompanied Vicent Soler, who heads the regional government’s Finance and Economy department, to the Fonteta to view the progress made at the archaeological site which was first settled by the Phoenicians in the Eighth Century BC, followed by Iberians, Romans and Moors.

Saez then showed Public Works and Mobility chief Arcadi España the results of Generalitat spending inside the town before setting off with Mireia Molla, the Generalitat Consellera responsible for Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate and Environment.

Assisted by members of the Forest Brigade, Saez as well as Molla, Soler and España planted the pine seedlings that are an important part of the ongoing project to regenerate Guardamar’s dunes and pinewoods and halt the desertification that is one of the Vega Baja’s gravest problems.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.