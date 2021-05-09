First Day Of ‘Freedom’ In Spain After The State Of Alarm Is Lifted

First Day Of ‘Freedom’ In Spain For All Of Us After The State Of Alarm Is Lifted

Sunday, May 9, the first day of our ‘freedom’ after the Spanish government in Madrid lifted the state of alarm nationwide, at midnight last night, bringing to an end more than twelve months of lockdowns, curfews, and restrictions.

How have you coped during those months of internment, unable to live your life the way you had been used to, being told what we can and can’t do in the face of an invisible enemy, which slowly but surely finally appears to be on the retreat, thankfully.

One can only wonder though if the long months at home have ‘institutionalised’ many of us, with several people I have spoken to over the phone voicing actual fear at the thought of going out and socialising again, even after being immunised, they are not afraid of the virus, but more of the new world they will be stepping out into, and maybe having to adjust to new ways of doing everything.

Have you adjusted, and changed the way you live your life, and if so, will you continue to do it this new way, or have you simply gone stir crazy, refusing to comply with this new world that seems to be dawning, waiting for this day when you could finally go back out into the world again, with a head full of ‘things to do’ that you have missed for the last year?

We have our ‘freedom’ back today, but let’s not kid ourselves, I don’t think things are ever going to be the same as they were just over twelve months ago, because in that short period, so much around us has evolved, especially the way we have to do daily things, and they will never ever change back just because the state of alarm has ended, we are stuck with them now, life has changed, whether we like it or not.

