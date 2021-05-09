Family and Friends Set to Be Allowed to Hug Each Other from Next Week.

According to reports friends and family will soon be allowed to hug each other as long as common sense is used. It is expected that on Monday Boris Johnson will reveal that friends and family that do not live in the same household or bubble will be able to legally embrace each other from May 17. This will be the first time that this will legally be allowed after a staggering 15 months.

According to the Sunday Telegraph it is anticipated that Mr Johnson will insist that people should use their “common sense” along with their “personal judgement”. Hugging though will still depend on coronavirus infection rates remaining low ahead this date.

Downing Street has claimed that no decisions have so far been made but did not deny the reports that hugging will soon be possible.

Michael Grove, Cabinet Office minister was able to confirm the hugging plans though, on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. Speaking on the show Grove said, “As we move into Stage Three of our roadmap, it will be the case that we will see people capable of meeting indoors,”

“And without prejudice to a broader review of social distancing, it is also the case that friendly contact – intimate contact – between friends and family is something we want to see restored.”

When he was asked if his comments meant that hugging would be able to resume from May 17, he stated, “Yes” as reported The Mirror.

Boris Johnson is set to give a press conference tomorrow at 5 pm and it is expected that at this time he will confirm the hugging details.

According to the roadmap, “As soon as possible, and no later than Step 3, the Government will update its advice on social distancing between friends and family, including hugging.”