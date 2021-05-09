East Enders Planning Bombshell Storyline With Brian Conley

EAST ENDERS Planning A Massive Bombshell Storyline With New Brian Conley Character



Comedian, West End performer, and all-round entertainment legend Brian Conley makes his Albert Square debut as character Terry Cant in just over one week’s time on BBC1 soap East Enders, and fans are being promised a bombshell storyline to go with his appearance, which will apparently involve a huge shock for one of Walford’s principal characters.

After releasing photos of Conley’s debut on the soap, a spokesman for the BBC said, “Rainie bumps into a man looking for Albert Square – his name is Terry Cant”, and it turns out he is Sonia Fowler’s (played by Natalie Cassidy) long-lost father, according to rte.ie.

Jon Sen, the executive producer of East Enders said back in February when announcing the casting of Conley, said, “We had been searching for some time, but the moment we met Brian, we knew instantly we had found our man”.

Adding, “Brian’s a talented performer whose charm, wit, and charisma are exactly the qualities we want for Terry. We’ve got some wonderful stories in store for him and can’t wait for the audience to see Brian bring him to life”.

East Enders fans have to wait until Tuesday, May 18 for the episode, but you can still catch the soap every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7.30pm on BBC1, and on RTÉ One in Ireland.

