Dinner in La Cala de Mijas to raise funds for ACE animal charity

NOW that the state of alarm is finished, charities are going to find it much easier to organise fund raising events which are the lifeblood of many which depend upon donations to survive.

One of these, Animal Care España (ACE) based in La Cala de Mijas has a desperate need to generate funds in order to allow it to continue to look after abandoned cats and dogs looking for their forever homes.

On Wednesday May 19, there will be a three-course set dinner with live music at El Gusto restaurant in the centre of La Cala costing €40 per person of which €11 will be donated to ACE.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guests will need to book in advance directly will El Gusto paying a deposit of €20 per person for the fun night opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start with entertainment from Johnny Baker, Tony Capo, Peet Rothwell and Laura Carter as well as a raffle and rock and roll bingo organised by John Sharples.