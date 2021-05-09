Canelo Alvarez Brutally Ends Billy Joe Saunders’ Unbeaten Run With Devastating Uppercut.

Canelo Alvarez bust open Billy Joe Saunders’ right eye with a thunderous uppercut which ended the Brit’s unbeaten run in brutal fashion.

The Mexican said he knew Saunders wouldn’t come out of the corner for the ninth round after he appeared to break his cheekbone with the powerful punch. And he was proven right as the Hatfield fighter’s corner signalled to retired him because of the gruesome-looking eye injury.

Saunders stayed on his stool after the conclusion to the eighth round in which, blurred vision or not, it was as clear to him as to the record indoor crowd of 73,000 that this fight with the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world was going to end badly for him.

Canelo Alvarez said later that he thought he might also have fractured Saunders’ right cheek but he knew one thing for certain: ‘The way it was going I knew he wasn’t coming out again.’

Canelo’s TKO victory will have particularly pleased his head coach Eddy Reynoso, who called on his man to stop Saunders for showing disrespect during the pre-fight build-up in Texas.

Saunders’ team complained pre-fight about the lack of a British judge on the three-man panel, and also negotiated hard to secure a larger ring than Canelo’s team had initially wanted, with the teams eventually agreeing to the fight taking place inside a 22-foot ring, as opposed to the 20-foot ring the Mexican boxer preferred.

And after Saunders was caught on camera saying that Canelo’s breath smelled after their faceoff, Reynoso sounded off on the Brit and revealed his wish for Canelo to knock out Saunders on fight night.

Canelo retained his WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles and added the WBO strap to his collection in front of more than 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. It was an emphatic finish from the man who promised to punish Saunders for his pre-fight trash talk.

Source: Mailonline