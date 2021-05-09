BRITISH Man Who Died On Saturday 8 In A Plane Crash Near Cartagena in Murcia, ‘Followed All The Rules’ say his family and friends



Devastated family and friends of Paul Lowry, a 66-year-old British man living in Spain, who tragically died instantly when his aircraft crashed into the sea yesterday near the port town of Cartagena, in the province of Murcia, have stated today, Sunday 9, that Paul, a former hospital worker, always “followed all the rules”, as they wait for the results of an autopsy that was carried out today.

There had been initial reports in local newspapers yesterday claiming that he had been performing acrobatic stunts in the air before the accident, but police sources have since labelled those reports as rubbish, with a spokesman for the investigating force, the Guardia Civil, confirming that a probe was underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Javier Martinez Pacheco, a friend of Mr Lowry, and also the head of flights at the Totana Airdrome that he took off from, said “He was a very experienced pilot who had been flying for many years. He was also a very serious pilot who never did anything silly with his plane when he was in it”.

Mr Pacheco continued, “Paul followed all the rules. He was very correct and responsible in the way he flew in this plane and others he had before. You know there’s a risk attached to a hobby like flying but what’s happened is obviously very regrettable and tragic”

“We are mourning the loss of a companion and suffering with his family, and feeling absolutely devastated. Other people were going to fly with him but ended up staying to do maintenance work and he went out alone”, he said, according to mirror.co.uk.

Before adding, “It looks like he’s just had bad luck and encountered a freak weather phenomenon which is unheard of in that area and could have caused anyone problems by disorientating them. It appears he could have come across a bank of coastal marine fog in an area where it doesn’t normally form and got into problems because of that”.

