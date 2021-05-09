Bee massacre in Pulpi

POLLINATION: Vital for environment and human survival Photo credit: Pixabay

AT least 24 million bees belonging to more than 300 hives have died in Pulpi.

Initial investigations suggest that the disaster was caused by careless application of insecticides on orange trees in the Cuesta de los Valeros district.  These are used to prevent pollination, which in turn produces fruit without pips.

Discussing the environmental disaster on Canal Sur, Jesus Manzano, a legal expert on beekeeping, declared that abusive use of insecticides and pesticides had to be stopped.

The solution lay with the consumers, who should refrain from buying fruit like mandarins that do not have pips, Manzano said. “Pips demonstrate that nature is functioning.”

Bees are fundamental in pollinating flowers and forming fruit, and their absence would plunge humanity into an unprecedented ecological disaster, the expert warned.

