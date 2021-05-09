Andalucia Festivals Banned under Alert Levels Three and Four

Popular Andalucia Events and Festivals Banned under Alert Levels Three and Four.

Popular Andalucia events banned under alert levels three and four and not recommended for alert levels one and two. The regional government of Andalucia has banned festivals and pilgrimages along with other popular events in municipalities which are currently in health alert levels three and four. It also does not recommend these events for municipalities with alert levels one and two.

The Official Gazette of the Andalusian Regional Government (BOJA) which was published on Friday also states that “bullfighting shows and popular bullfighting festivals can develop their activity provided that they have pre-assigned and numbered seats, and it will be guaranteed at all times that people attending the show will remain seated and provided with their corresponding protective mask” as reported El Diario.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The sites must be organised in such a way as to allow movement of people in a manner which respects interpersonal safety distances. At event premises the sale of food and drinks will not be permitted in an “itinerant” manner. Food and drink will only be allowed to be consumed at designated places, but an exception has been made for bottled water.

Areas in health alert level I will see an authorised capacity of 60 per cent, and this should not be exceeded. In these areas though it is not recommended that popular bullfights take place. Grouping of spectators will be set at a maximum of six people in a group with spare seats used to maintain distancing between groups.

For areas in health alert level 2 the limit will be set at 50 percent of the permitted capacity which cannot be exceeded. Again bullfighting events in these areas will not be recommended. Grouping of spectators will be set to a maximum of six people as in level I with the same safety precautions being necessary.

Areas with health alert level 3 will be limited to 40 per cent of the permitted capacity, and bullfighting events will not be permitted. Seats should be assigned in a way that leaves a safety distance of 1.5 metres from “the people occupying adjacent seats in the same row of the seating area and the seats immediately in front or behind each row of seating areas may not be occupied” as reported El Diario.

At health alert level 4, no spectators will be permitted to be present in the bullring and popular bullfighting events will not be permitted.