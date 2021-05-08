Two injured and others evacuated after fire next to electrical shop in Cadiz.

JUST before 11pm last night, Friday, May 7, several witnesses called Emergencias 112 Andalucia reporting flames coming from a property next to an electrical shop in Calle Real de San Fernando in the Cadiz municipality of San Fernando.

Two people were injured and up to 11 residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, according to 112 Andalucía, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

Cadiz Firefighters, the National Police Force, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergency Company EPES were quickly dispatched to extinguish the fire and care for any of those affected by the smoke and flames.

“An Uvi from Cádiz, a DCCU (Critical Care and Emergency Device) and a conventional ambulance travelled to the site, assessing seven people on the ground and transferring two to the San Carlos hospital – one of them due to burns on the feet and hands,” said 112 in a statement.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters, but the smoke and flames affected both the shop and the upper floors.

“Several neighbours were evicted during the intervention of the operations and 11 of them could not return to their homes, having to be relocated to the homes of relatives or friends,” added 112.

In a separate incident recently, a three-year-old tragically died in a fire at a home in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz.

Firefighters also rescued a woman, the child’s grandmother, who was in one of the rooms.

The three-year-old boy died on April 20 in a fire at the house in Calle Durango in Cadiz.

The Provincial Fire Consortium of Cadiz said the fire took place shortly after 9am, when officers went to the site and rescued the child who was on the floor.

However, despite being taken to an ambulance he sadly died.