Two Arrested For Theft Of Painting From Málaga Church

Two Arrested For Theft Of Painting From Málaga Church
image: policia nacional

TWO Men Arrested For The Theft Of A Painting From A Church in Málaga 

The National Police in Málaga arrested two men in the early hours of May 7, suspected of being responsible for breaking into a church in the capital and stealing a painting.

In a press release, the police explained how officers of the Citizen Attention Group were deployed after a call to the Cimacc-091 emergency number, reporting a possible robbery in a church located on Cánovas del Castillo avenue, in the Málaga neighbourhood of La Malagueta.

When police units arrived at the church, two men were identified acting suspiciously outside the building, carrying a painting of Christ, and when approached, they tried to flee, but after a scuffle with the officers, they were apprehended and found to be identical to two individuals seen in footage from the surveillance cameras inside the sanctuary.

Another patrol of officers, while investigating, discovered the lock had been forced on the main doors of the church, and upon entering, saw that one of the works of art that appeared in the temple was missing, and on meeting with their fellow officers it was apparent that the two men had stolen the painting they were carrying, and both men, of Nicaraguan and Spanish nationality, were detained on a charge of breaking and entering, and theft.

The stolen painting was returned to the parish priest, and the two individuals will appear before a court in Málaga for sentencing, as reported by 101tv.es.


