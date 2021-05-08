Thinking Of Going To The Uk This Summer? Then Be Prepared For Long Airport Delays.

Travellers have been told to expect longer waiting times at UK borders by Border Force agents as the Government switches over to a traffic light system for international travel. British expats at the moment wishing to return to the UK still need to quarantine, however, within three weeks that could all change if Spain gets added to the Uk’s green list of countries to travel to.

Border Force director Paul Lincoln warned that passengers must accept there will be increased delays at “each stage” of their journey, with staff required to check “100%” of all travellers coming through.

“It currently takes a Border Force officer five to 10 minutes to complete all the necessary checks, which means that even for the most compliant passenger, it might take 14 or 15 times longer to process than before, compared to around 25 seconds. Where people do not have the correct paperwork, it can and has taken considerably longer, including when we need to serve fixed penalty notices for non-compliance,” he said.

His comments came as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that 12 countries – including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel – would be added to the Government’s green list for travel.

From May 17, people in England will be able to visit those destinations without having to enter quarantine on their return.

But Mr Lincoln told a Downing Street press conference on Friday that the introduction of health checks at the border meant it now takes, on average, five to 10 minutes for staff to process each passenger arriving into the UK.

He said: “For the time being, passengers will need to accept an increase in the time taken at each stage of their journey.

Source: devonlive