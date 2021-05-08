Ten Hospitalised With ‘Q Fever’ After Visiting Baltzola Caves In Vizcaya

TEN People Are Hospitalised With ‘Q Fever’ After Visiting The Baltzola Caves In Vizcaya



The Basque Department of Health has reported that ten people have been hospitalised, possibly in the incubation stage of ‘Q fever’, while another 19 are also showing symptoms, after they all visited the popular Baltzola ‘White Zombie’ caves, located in the municipality of Dima, in Vizcaya province, with the caves now being closed off to the public.

It is reported that the first symptoms of suspected cases started showing in mid-April, of an infection produced by the bacterium ‘Coxiella burnetii’ and which is transmitted to humans through animals, normally from sheep, goats, or cattle, and acute infection is usually presented in humans by fever, headache, and muscle pain, accompanied by lung infection, and liver problems.

The Department of Health are conducting an epidemiological study of the outbreak of this fever, and the Ministry has been “in direct contact with the rest of the competent institutions, in order to maintain the security and prevention measures adopted as soon as the cases are detected, and also to monitor the evolution of this episode”.

In line with normal procedures, the caves have been fenced off to stop the entry of any cattle or animals, and the health authorities have carried out a full cleaning and disinfection operation of the whole cave complex and surrounding area, with the Department of Health and Osakidetza being kept informed of the evolution of this situation, in case it is necessary to take new measures, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


