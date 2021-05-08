Spain’s New Tax Reforms And Some Important Changes That Will Affect You.



The Spanish government, through Pedro Sanchez, recently presented to the EU, proposals for tax and labour reforms that the EU requires if Spain wants access to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan- a fund that includes €79,5 billion in subsidies available until 2023.

The fiscal reform is ‘across the board’ and is set to increase personal income tax, wealth tax, inheritances, the price of diesel, and much more. This will of course affect British expats, who, before knowledge of the tax hikes were expecting to live in Spain on a fixed budget that could afford them a decent lifestyle without too many headaches and not too much tax!

Here below is the breakdown of a tax reform that affects all taxpayers in Spain, some more than others.

The report sent to the European Commission lists the tax increases that it plans to put into force in the first quarter of 2023, which will bring Spain’s tax levels more in line with neighbouring countries. There will be a “gradual increase of the tax system’s maximum contribution base”, which in practice will result in a greater tax burden for those lucky enough to earn more than €2,400 net per month.

The contribution base, in Spanish, la base de cotización, is the gross monthly remuneration, including prorated bonuses, that a worker receives. At the moment, the maximum contribution base is €4,070.10 gross per month. Workers who earn more than that amount are exempt from paying tax on the remainder of their income.

For example, if a person has a contribution base of €5,000 per month, then they are not taxed for the extra €929.90 they have earned.

This modification of the maximum contribution bases, which the Spanish government aims to carry out gradually over the next 30 years, will also cause “a modification of the maximum pension so as not to alter the contributory nature of the tax system”.

Another part of Pedro Sánchez’s government plans for the country’s “tax harmonisation”, places emphasis on wealth (Patrimonio), inheritance (sucesiones), and gift (donaciones) taxes.

These tax rates are currently decided by the Spanish State, however, all of the country’s 17 regions have the right to apply exemptions or conditions to make them more beneficial or detrimental to taxpayers, with the general trend generally being towards the former but this could soon change, however.

“In the area of ​​taxation on wealth, there are significant improvements to be made, both from a technical point of view and from the perspective of implementing a coherent redistributive policy at a national level,” reads the government document.

There is a “need to apply wealth taxation in a more coordinated way between the different regions to guarantee a minimum and coordinated level of taxation, avoiding harmful tax competition between the different autonomous communities”.

The Spanish government has also hinted it intends to gradually phase out ‘La declaración conjunta’, which is a tax law that allows couples who are married or with children to file their personal income tax return together.

According to financial experts, the cancellation of this tax option would affect two million households in Spain and would have negative and detrimental effects on divorced people and pensioners.

There has been so much negative reaction to the announcement in fact that Spain’s second Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño has since referred to the publication of the annulment of joint tax returns as a “misprint”.

The government also wants to “revise the rates that tax the registration and use of vehicles in order to adapt them to environmental standards,” other words for saying road tax is going up!

Currently, vehicles with CO2 emissions that don’t exceed 120 gr/km are exempt from paying vehicle registration tax, which is decided by the regions.

The road tax we pay in Spain, (el impuesto de circulación) is usually calculated based on vehicle power and the type and which municipality the driver lives in.

The Spanish government wrote of the “review of the discounts on hydrocarbons used as fuel for the progressive levelling of tax rates based on their polluting power” in it’s report to Brussels.

This could likely be the end of the diesel bonus- its taxation closer would then be closer to that of petrol, meaning drivers with diesel vehicles will pay more to fill up the tank in the future, which at current prices would work out to about €3.45 a month per driver.

The Spanish government has also conceded to pressure from the EU to introduce more tolls on its roads, bringing it in line with the rest of the bloc.

The Spanish government had already drafted a proposal that it intends to present to Brussels as previously reported by the EWN.

The introduction of tolls – peajes – across the entire network could take place in 2024 if the bill is ratified in Moncloa.

Currently, Spain is one of the countries in Europe where drivers pay the least for the use of its high-capacity road network, spending 76 percent less on tolls compared to other EU countries.

Source: The Local