Spain Ramps Up Vaccine Plan As EU Agrees Deal For Up To 1.8bn Extra Pfizer/BioNtech Doses.

The EU has concluded a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. This comes as Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to present on Friday at a European Union summit in Porto, calls for the removal of trade barriers and logistical hurdles to reduce a global shortfall in vaccine production.

Several areas in Spain are now making appointments for people in the 55-60 age group, who will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as a decision has not yet been made on the use of the Janssen drug.

“Happy to announce that the EU Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with BioNTech/Pfizer for 2021-2023,” she tweeted from an EU summit in Portugal.

“Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” she promised.

Ms von der Leyen said Europe is preparing the next stage of its response including giving booster shots, allowing for vaccination of children and teenagers, and dealing with possible escape variants.

Earlier, the President of the European Council said the bloc is ready to discuss a US proposal to lift patents on Covid-19 vaccines once the details are clear.

“We are ready to engage on this topic, as soon as a concrete proposal would be put on the table,” Charles Michel said as EU leaders discussed the issue in Porto. Mr. Michel, who represents the EU’s 27 national leaders, cautioned however that the bloc has doubts that the idea “in the short term, that it’s the magic bullet.”

The quickest solution to ramp up the distribution of vaccines globally was exports and the EU encouraged “all the partners to facilitate the export of doses,” he said.

Mr Michel spoke on the second day of an EU summit that was to also feature a bilateral meeting between the EU and India, where authorities on Saturday said the pandemic killed 4,000 people in a single day.

“It misses the point to say that (a patent waiver) is the emergency,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “The emergency is to produce more and increase solidarity now,” he said.

