Second Plane Crash In Spain Within Hours

A plane has crashed onto train tracks in the vicinity of the Sabadell aerodrome, Barcelona, in the second plane crash within hours today in Spain. As reported by 20 Minutos, a plane crashed this afternoon on the commuter train tracks that cross the town. The pilot has been injured but is not in a serious condition.

Reports from various emergency services sources on Catalonia have said that a woman is being treated by members of the Emergency Medical System (EMS) at the scene. Four ambulances have been sent and firefighters of the Generalitat have sent four members.

Civil Protection has activated the AEROCAT and FERROCAT plans following the incident, which occurred at around six pm, and it is still unknown how the accident happened.

Renfe and Civil Protection reported that the fall of the plane has resulted in the passage of the Cercanías trains on lines R4 and R12, between Barberà and Sabadell Sud, needing to be cut off.

Strangely, this is the second plane crash today in the peninsula following one this morning in the municipality of Cartagena (Murcia), in which a British citizen has died. The deceased is a 66-year-old British man who lived in Cartagena. The tragic accident occurred this Saturday morning near Cala Reona (Cartagena) when the plane he was piloting crashed into the sea. The causes behind the accident have not been disclosed at the moment, according to a report by the Government Delegation of Murcia.