One Missing After helicopter Crashes Into The Sea Near Sotogrande

A helicopter with two persons on board, crashed into the sea on Friday morning, off the coast of Sotogrande, in the province of San Roque, Cádiz, after having taken off from Estepona at around 10.30am that morning.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service reported the incident but said they did not receive any emergency call until 4pm in the afternoon, but said that the two crew members were of Cuban nationality and were on a private practice flight when the aircraft suddenly plunged into the sea.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to sources, one of the crew, supposedly the pilot, was rescued alive and conscious, but showing signs of injury to his back and chest, and was subsequently transferred to the port of La Atunara in La Línea de la Concepción to receive treatment for his injuries.

The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Rescue patrol, along with several Air Force craft, are conducting a search for the missing crew member, and there is no information yet regarding the cause of the crash of the helicopter into the sea, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/