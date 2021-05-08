More midwives required

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More midwives required
MIDWIVES: Not only needed when giving birth Photo credit: Pexels

NURSING union Satse claimed that Almeria province needs at least 55 more midwives.

Coinciding with International Midwives’ Day, the union told the provincial Spanish press that the province currently has 21 midwives.

The Poniente Health District has nine although ideally there should be at least 30 more.  The Levante Health District has three, but needs another 11 while the Almeria Health District should have an extra 14 midwives in addition to the present nine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Primary care centres needed more midwives, Satse maintained. “The attention and care that these specialised nurses provide for women should not be limited to giving birth,” a spokesperson said.

“They should always be on hand to answer all their questions regarding  sexual, reproductive and maternal health.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here