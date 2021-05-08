More midwives required

NURSING union Satse claimed that Almeria province needs at least 55 more midwives.

Coinciding with International Midwives’ Day, the union told the provincial Spanish press that the province currently has 21 midwives.

The Poniente Health District has nine although ideally there should be at least 30 more. The Levante Health District has three, but needs another 11 while the Almeria Health District should have an extra 14 midwives in addition to the present nine.

Primary care centres needed more midwives, Satse maintained. “The attention and care that these specialised nurses provide for women should not be limited to giving birth,” a spokesperson said.

“They should always be on hand to answer all their questions regarding sexual, reproductive and maternal health.”

