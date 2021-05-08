Meghan Markle Snubbed By Prince Charles After Being Omitted From Baby Archie’s Birthday Message

Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated their son Archie’s second birthday a few days ago and members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, took to social media to wish Archie a happy birthday. The Queen also wished her great-grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall posted on Twitter on May 6: “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.” The message also included the emoji of a birthday cake and a black and white picture taken during the reception after Archie’s christening in July 2019- noticeably, there was no mention of Meghan whatsoever.

In the snap taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the Prince of Wales smiles at his grandson who looks back at him while in the arms of his dad Harry. Charles has not seen his grandson since Meghan and Harry stepped down from the Royal Family and moved to California last year.

Prince Charles hasn’t been the only senior royal to publicly wish Archie a happy birthday. The Royal Family Twitter account, which represents the Queen and all the working royals without their own social media pages, wrote earlier today: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Similarly, Kate and Prince William’s Twitter account Kensington Royal wrote: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.” According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will check in with some members of the Firm, including the Queen.


She told OK! magazine: “We know that Harry still speaks regularly with his grandmother and one of the Queen’s joys is to see Archie. I’m sure there will be a Zoom call with her on his special day.”

Ms. Nicholl also suggested Prince Harry will put aside any brotherly squabbles so that Archie can enjoy a call to his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

