MAN Arrested In Leganés, Madrid, For Illegally Detaining And Robbing A Couple In Their Home



National Police officers in Leganés – part of the Madrid metropolitan area – have arrested a man who, accompanied by two other individuals, entered a home under false pretences by passing themselves off as friends of the owner’s daughter, and proceeded to threaten and illegally detain them, for the sole purpose of robbing them.

According to a National Police press release, the incident occurred last November 2020, when the three said individuals entered the property by tricking the homeowners, and then threatened and injured the residents of the home, also causing injuries to their pet dog, before immobilising the couple and stealing €1,200 in cash, as well as jewellery.

The subsequent police investigation was focused on the immediate circle of friends of the daughter, after the three had claimed to be friends of hers, and it was not long before the three individuals were identified, enabling the police to quickly apprehend the first man.

As only one of the individuals has been identified so far, the police investigation is still ongoing to identify and apprehend the other two persons involved, who, along with the detainee, will be charged with the crimes of robbery with violence, illegal detention, assault, and animal abuse, as reported by telemadrid.es.

