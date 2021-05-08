Madrid Police Recover Valuables Stolen From A Church In 2014

MADRID National Police Recover Three Valuables Stolen From A Hortaleza Church In 2014



The National Police in Madrid, after an operation that began in July 2014, have recovered three artistic religious pieces, of cultural value, that had been reported stolen from a church in the Hortaleza district of Madrid, on July 7, 2014.

The parish priest had reported the theft after finding the sacristy and office burgled, and noticed that there were three missing religious pieces, that had been donated to the church by a local goldsmith, that were of tremendous cultural and artistic value.

Investigating officers scoured well-known second-hand sales portals in an effort to track down the missing artifacts, until eventually, one of them spotted photographs on a sales portal identical to those of the stolen items, and straight away it was clear to the investigators that the seller had no real idea of the true value of the items, describing them as ‘vintage bible, hyper durable’.

Each of the sacred chalices, inlaid with semi-precious stones, was priced at €1,300, and the Bible, which had a gold and silver cover with a religious engraving on the cover, was priced at €2,500, non-negotiable, and again it was obvious the seller had no clue, as these items would sell better on a dedicated collectors site, not a second-hand sales portal.

Officers tracked down the seller, and he was arrested for the crime of robbery with forced aggression, while the three pieces were reunited on Friday 7 with a very grateful parish priest, delivered in person by the chief commissioner of the Hortaleza Police Station, as reported by telemadrid.es.

