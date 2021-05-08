Lewis Hamilton Claims 100th Pole Position In Spanish Grand Prix

LEWIS HAMILTON reached a unique milestone in Formula One by claiming the top spot for the 100th time in the Spanish Grand Prix today.

Lewis Hamilton reached a unique milestone in Formula One by claiming the top spot for the 100th time in the Spanish Grand Prix today. In second place was Max Verstappen for Red Bull and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took third. In fourth place was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and fifth was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

In his 15th season of Formula One, it is an incredible achievement for the 36-year-old to reach 100 poles. Hamilton had his first debut in 2007 at just 22-years-old when he was driving for McLaren. As he continues to set records, it is possible that Hamilton could match Michael Schumacher’s record of six wins here in Spain.

Hamilton has not been beaten here since 2017 and, since 2014, Barcelona have won all except for one when Verstappen denied their win when he made his debut for Red Bull in 2016.

Hamilton has competed in just 270 meetings, which proves how well he has dominated the driving world, specifically over the last seven years. His return rate in the single-lap discipline has been incredible and claiming the record of pole positions some time ago means he is now overtaking two of the sport’s best drivers. It took Schumacher 39 more meetings than Hamilton to achieve 68 poles and Ayrton Senna, Hamilton’s childhood hero, took 65.

Hamilton said on Twitter: “100 POLES! I can’t even begin to describe how this feels. I can’t thank the team and everyone back at the factory enough for everything they’ve done to help us secure this incredible milestone. I feel so humbled and very grateful. This feels like my first win all over again.”