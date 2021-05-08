Kent Police Arrest Man In Murder Investigation Of PCSO Julia James

Tom Richards, the Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable, said, “We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us. If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 27 April please contact us”.

He continued, “This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy – such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking”.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has been assisting Kent Police with the investigation, providing a team of experts in profiling, interviewing, and psychology, with Noel McHugh from the NCA’s Major Crime Investigative Support unit saying, “The NCA is providing a significant amount of our niche capabilities in support of this high-priority investigation led by Kent Police”.

Adding, “While we cannot go into any further detail in order to protect the investigation, I hope outlining the breadth of our work illustrates our commitment to seeking justice for Julia”, as reported by bbc.com.

