Juanmo Moreno Participates In Releasing Birds Of Prey Back Into The Wild

Juanmo Moreno, The President Of Andalucía Participates In Releasing Birds Of Prey Back Into The Wild



Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, today, Saturday 8, visited Tolox, which is located in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, in the province of Málaga, an enclave that in a few months will become the third national park in Andalucía, after Doñana and Sierra Nevada.



To celebrate World Migratory Bird Day, the president participated in the release of several raptors (birds of prey) that had been rescued by the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Species (CREA) El Boticario, in Málaga, where he spoke of the government’s commitment to the ‘Green Revolution’, in protecting the environment, and the recovery of the biodiversity of Andalucía.

“We must all be prepared, the Town Hall, the Provincial Council and the Board, for a possible flood of visitors who want to know the park and its peculiarities, and work in a proportional, organised and planned way. From the Andalucían Government, we are already working on that planning”, said Juanma Moreno, adding that the Board is going to invest €500,000 in improving trails, equipment, and recreational areas, as well as rural houses.

He continued, “Andalucía is one of the communities and regions in Europe with the most protected areas, with an enormous biodiversity. But all that must be preserved, cared for, and pampered”, and called for the entire Andalucían society as a whole to make an effort with the new generations so that they understand that the quality of life that they now treasure depends on how the natural spaces of Andalucía are preserved, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

