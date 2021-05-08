Illegal Party In Benahavís With 30 Guests Not Following Covid Measures

LOCAL POLICE were called to an illegal party last weekend on the Costa del Sol, specifically, a villa in the residential area on Benahavís.

Local Police were called to an illegal party last weekend on the Costa del Sol, specifically, a villa in the residential area of Benahavís reports SUR.

The party included a DJ, guests drinking and dancing whilst not wearing masks or following sanitary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. Neighbours alerted the Local Police upon being disturbed by the noise from the party. Officers saw a large group of people who were, supposedly, not complying with coronavirus regulations, including the capacity allowed, the party was stopped and guests were identified upon leaving the property.

The incident occurred on April 30 and was the second illegal party officers attended that night. Sources from the Professional Union of Municipal Police of Spain, the majority in Benahavís, said of the party “a patrol with two agents” had to intervene and that they found “more than 50 people”.

“It could have ended in disgrace,” they stressed.

At the party in the town of La Alquería, the property had previously already been rented to host illegal parties, sources said: “There are several throughout the municipality, but this has generated many warnings throughout the state of alarm.”

The homes are extravagant homes with a garden and a pool are that make them the perfect venue for organisers: “There are authentic networks that are dedicated to setting up these parties. They rent a villa, hire staff, bar service, porters, who control the entrance, gogos and the DJ with light and sound equipment,” said police.

The high number of people attending the parties makes it difficult for police officers to intervene, in addition to difficulties accessing the property without the authorisation of the owner “We only have a patrol of two policemen, without further support, because the only possibility would be another from the Civil Guard, which covers three municipalities (Benahavís, Istán and Ojén) and is occupied on many occasions”, police have highlighted.

That same night, officers were called to another party in the village which they could not vacate: “The officers were at a manifest inferiority as there were only two compared to several dozen people consuming alcohol,” sources highlight. His complaint is a “general complaint” on behalf of the staff for “many months” of enduring episodes similar to last weekend.

According to the Professional Union of Municipal Police of Spain, officers face situations like this every weekend and anticipate it worsening in the summer season. Several officers of the municipality have sent a letter to the Mayor’s Office to ask for solutions, insisting they do not feel “supported by the Administration” and consider that their “security” is being put “in danger”.