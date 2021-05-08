Humanitarian mission leaves Adra

THE Aita Mari set sail from Adra last Saturday, heading for the central Mediterraneo on its fifth humanitarian mission.

The ship is returning after a refit in Adra with a crew of 12 that includes rescuers, health professionals and journalists.

Originally a Basque tuna-fishing vessel, the Aita Mar now belongs to the non-government organisation, Humanitarian Humane Rescue (SHM), and after leaving Adra was heading for a technical stop in Corsica, after which it will make for the central Mediterranean.

“This zone is the most deadly challenge for the migrants,” an SHM spokesperson said.

In the last month humanitarian organisations operating in the Mediterranean have witnessed thousands of people leaving the African coast in overloaded boats, they added.

This year more than 504 people are known to have died while attempting to reach Europe, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

