Gibraltar Government welcomes inclusion on Green List for travel to UK

FOLLOWING the announcement from Downing Street by Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, on May 7 that the Rock was on the UK Green List the Gibraltar Government expressed its delight.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said: “It is excellent news that Gibraltar has been placed on the Green list for travel and we are grateful to the British Government for this.

“It is a great opportunity for our British friends to visit our homeland and enjoy our wonderful Gibraltarian hospitality. This is also a tremendous boost for our hospitality, leisure and business sectors.

“The Government has worked extremely hard to provide unprecedented connectivity from UK to Gibraltar Airport and I look forward to welcoming tourists to enjoy their British staycation in the Mediterranean.”

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo added: “This is a significant opportunity to see the arrival of tourism to help the sector which has been so affected for the past 15 months. It is also hugely important for our family, social, business and other commercial links with the United Kingdom.

“I believe this will be good also for our retailers and will help even further cement our enduring, unbreakable, ties with the people of the United Kingdom. It is also a demonstration of the very hard work done in Gibraltar, with the support of the United Kingdom, our vaccinations.

“Additionally, there has been a lot of work done by our ministry for tourism and colleagues in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and in the Convent (Governor’s Office) in Gibraltar, on achieving the inclusion of Gibraltar in the Green List.”

As Spain is not included on the Green List at the moment although it may when the list is reviewed in three weeks, UK passport holders who travel from the UK to Gibraltar once general travel is allowed need to be aware that the Spanish authorities may consider some form of restriction on movement across the border for those flying into Gibraltar.