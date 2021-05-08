Five Spanish communities reach end of State of Alarm still at ‘very high risk’.

On the eve of the end of State of Alarm in Spain, Aragon, Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country remain at ‘very high risk’ due to their cumulative incidence rates.

The most affected of these is the Basque Country, with 447 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Next is the Community of Madrid with 317 cases, followed by Navarra (296), Aragon (293) and Catalonia, which is close to being downgraded, with 251.

On a positive note, four of these communities are experiencing a downward trend, while in Aragon data indicates a stablisation.

In the cases of the Basque Country and Madrid, a week ago figures were falling at a daily average of 0.9 and 1.9 units respectively.

This week they have fallen by 9.9 and 9.5 points.

The decline continues in Navarre but has slowed down slightly, falling from a daily average of 8.3 points to 6.6 this week.

Catalonia has couple of weeks, with cases rising by an average of 3.4 points per day between April 23 to 30, to falling an average of 6.2 in the last seven days.

While in Aragon, the incidence remains stable, with slight variations. A week ago the rate increased by 2.3 per day on average, and in the last seven days it has increased by just 0.4.

The State of Alarm ends at midnight on May 9 and after this Spain will return to the legal ‘normal’ situation prior to March 14, 2020.

As announced recently by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the decree that regulates the State of Alarm in Spain is not going to be extended.

This will bring to an end the curfew and border closures, and the restrictive measures endured by the population since the pandemic began last year.