Barcelona And Atletico Play Out A Goalless Draw

Barcelona And Atletico Play Out A Goalless Draw
Barcelona And Atletico Play Out A Goalless Draw

Barcelona And Atletico Play Out A Goalless Draw at the Camp Nou

A goalless game at the Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon, May 8, in the LaLiga Santander mega-clash between leaders Atletico Madrid and second-placed Barcelona has pushed the door wide open for third-placed Real Madrid to go top tomorrow if they overcome Sevilla.

Atletico remains top, for now, on 77 points, with Barca on 75 points, but if Zinedine Zidane‘s men can pull off a win tomorrow then, with only three more games to play, the league will be wide open again.

Injuries marred the first 45 minutes, with Atletico’s Thomas Lemar having to limp off the pitch, being replaced by Saul Niguez, before Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets had to leave the match after a nasty clash of heads with Stefan Savić.

Ter Stegen was kept busy in the first half as Atletico pressed for a goal, keeping out Marcos Llorente, and then another effort from his former teammate Luis Suarez a minute later, with the German then having to block Yannick Carrasco’s shot and prevent the waiting Suarez from putting the rebound away.

Lionel Messi created the only chance for Barcelona in the first 45 minutes, a typical solo move, as he left the Atletico defenders for dead, only to see Jan Oblak’s fingertips stop his shot going into the net.


The home side started the second half with more intent, and again Oblak was called upon to thwart a Messi free-kick from outside the box, but then the match seemed to drift into one that nobody was going to win, until with ten minutes left on the clock, it fired up again, as Dembele headed just over the bar, and Messi also with almost a last-gasp winner as his free-kick just failed to squeeze into the top corner of the goal, as reported by marca.com.

