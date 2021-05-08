Barca, Madrid And Juventus Hold Onto The Super League, Denouncing UEFA Threats

BARCELONA, Madrid and Juventus have denounced the UEFA’s threats for their refusal to give in to the prospect of a breakaway competition.

Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus have denounced the UEFA’s intolerable threats for their refusal to give in to the prospect of a breakaway competition, as reported by euronews. The three remaining European Super League rebels stepped up their criticism of the UEFA on Saturday.

Out of the 12 Super League clubs, nine have renounced the breakaway and have committed to the rest of the European matches, however, they will have to lose 5 per cent of UEFA revenue for one season.

In a joint statement, Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said: “We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday.”

“We have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.”

The three teams risk being banned from the Champions League as UEFA seeks disciplinary action against them for failing to disavow the Super League and be reintegrated into the current system.

The trio said: “The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offences to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue,”

“This is intolerable under the rule of law.”

The Super League project collapsed three weeks ago following English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham backing out within 48 hours after fierce backlash from the British Government and fans.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan have officially agreed to a settlement with UEFA to only play in the existing open European matches.

A combined payment of €15 million (£13,055,822) will be made by the nine clubs for what UEFA have said is a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit youth, children and grassroots football. In addition, they have agreed to UEFA retaining 5 per cent revenue for the next season.

The clubs have also agreed on a fine of €100 million (£87,038,819) if they play in an unauthorised competition and €50 million (£43,519,409) if they violate any of their other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

Aleksander Čeferin, the UEFA president, said: “The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA.”

“They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”