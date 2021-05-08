Almeria celebrates Europe Day

ALMERIA marked Europe Day with speeches from Javier Aureliano Garcia, president of the Diputacion provincial council and the Euro MP Dolors Montserrat.

Europe Day on May 9 marks the anniversary of the day in 1950 when Robert Schuman, then France’s Foreign minister, set out his ideas for a political cooperation that would make war unthinkable between European nations.

Seventy-one years later, Garcia was able to affirm, “Almeria grows with Europe and Europe grows with Almeria.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The provincial council put all EU opportunities for development and growth within reach of Almeria residents, he pointed out.

Many of the Diputacion’s major projects were possible thanks to Europe, Garcia said.

These included the “Youth employment versus depopulation” scheme enabling young Almerienses to open businesses inside their municipalities, and the Life Alchemia and Life Phoenix research initiatives on efficient use of water.

Meanwhile, Dolors Montserrat praised the drive of Almeria’s population: “You grow in the face of adversity. You are an example of go-getting,” she declared, while reminding her audience of what Europe meant to Almeria and the rest of Spain.

“If Spain did not belong to the EU, we wouldn’t be getting vaccinated today,” she said.

The event ended with the public on their feet as musicians from Almeria’s Municipal School of Music and the Arts (EMMA) played Europe’s anthem, Ode to Joy.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.