Alicante launches nationwide campaign to promote the city as a top tourist destination.

THE new campaign ‘Alicante, A Tu Manera’ (Alicante, Your Way) was presented at the International Fair of Madrid and will run until June 15, following an investment of €200,000.

It is estimated that the initiative will have a reach of 40 million promotional impacts in all media across Spain, according to Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Tourism, Mari Carmen Sanchez.

One of the main characteristics of the promotion is to show the “new image of the city” highlighting its “array of attributes” and placing it firmly as a “tourist, commercial, cultural, gastronomic, sporting and sustainable destination”.

“We have first presented the restyling of the ‘Alicante City & Beach’ brand to adapt to the new times, a brand that is very well positioned and which work even better and adapt to the new needs that the tourism market requires at this time,” said hte deputy mayor.

“The aim is to adapt it and make it more dynamic, to be able to play with it much more without losing the cosmopolitan and Mediterranean style that the ‘Alicante City & Beach’ brand itself already has.

“Secondly, we have presented the promotional, tourist and commercial campaign of the city of Alicante, which will take place until mid-June, and will have a national implementation, but with a greater emphasis on Madrid, especially because it coincides with Fitur.

“It is going to be the largest Fitur promotional campaign that has been done so far, but also with a greater impact on Catalonia and the Valencian Community, since recent studies show that both Madrid, Catalonia and the Valencian Community are the national markets that have a greater impact on our city,” she added.

In other moves by the council, the city centre will be closed to traffic on Sundays and holidays in May and June as part of a pilot scheme to expand pedestrian spaces and promote sustainable mobility.