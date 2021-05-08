A step towards independence

ROQUETAS mayor Gabriel Amat and Marta Bosquet, Speaker of the regional parliament, recently visited a newly-opened apartment for those with Asperger’s.

There to greet them was the Asociacion Asperger’s director, Amparo Garcia, who received thanks from Amat and Bosquet.

“Amparo deserves all the help we can give her,” Amat said. “She never works for herself but for others and everything that is good for Roquetas and Almeria can always count on my cooperation.”

Bosquet pointed out that it was up to the public administrations to set an example of work-related and social integration, like the apartment project.

“For users this means a great advance in their daily lives as well as a great advance for their independence,” Amparo Garcia explained. “This is what we want, to bring them into the world of employment and from there towards independence and an autonomous life.”

The visitors also spoke to one of the apartment’s occupants, Alvaro Janssen, who told them of his parents’ happiness for him: “They have seen that I can take control of my own life,” he said.

Alvaro’s flatmate Pablo Cutillas was absent during the visit, he told them, precisely because he was working and could not take time off.

