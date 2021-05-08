A good place to work

FORBES magazine placed Cantoria-based Grupo Cosentina amongst Spain’s 50 best employers for the third year running.

The company’s commitment to people and human capital as its principal asset had once more been recognised by the magazine, the multinational marble firm said.

Cosentinto’s nomination was especially relevant owing to the effects and consequences of the 2020 pandemic, the company pointed out. This was a year when companies and, above all, their human resources departments faced the challenge of introducing “extraordinary measures.”

Owing to the exceptional situation, Forbes named the 50 companies in alphabetical order “in deserved recognition of their employees’ outstanding work.”

What did not change was the process that Forbes used to compute the rankings which was based primarily on employees’ opinions, Cosentino pointed out.

