A fertile idea for Vera

By
Linda Hall
-
0
The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.
CODEUR: One of the laboratory’s work zones at the Vera EDAR Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall and the Codeur Lab are working on recycling sewage sludge as a fertiliser.

This will serve a double purpose, as eliminating the sludge has been a problem ever since the waste treatment plant opened in 2009, explained Vera’s deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia.

He is also a director of Codeur Lab, a joint venture that has had a laboratory in the local sewage farm (EDAR) since 2017, analysing an annual 1,000 samples that include different types of water and agricultural soil as well as sludge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The project was a clear demonstration of commitment towards the environment on the part of both the town hall and the company, Garcia said.

The project would make good use of waste that in other circumstances could pose important environmental problems, Garcia said.

“With this solution we can dispose of the sludge and at the same time improve agricultural production,” he reasoned.


“The town hall needs to head initiatives that from the point of view of sustainability create ecological benefits coupled to progress.”

Codeur has now launched a pilot scheme, applying sludge that has been treated, sanitised and stabilised to crops in the area to assess the results and, above all, Garcia stressed, the benefits to agriculture and the soil

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here