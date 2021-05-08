A fertile idea for Vera

VERA town hall and the Codeur Lab are working on recycling sewage sludge as a fertiliser.

This will serve a double purpose, as eliminating the sludge has been a problem ever since the waste treatment plant opened in 2009, explained Vera’s deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia.

He is also a director of Codeur Lab, a joint venture that has had a laboratory in the local sewage farm (EDAR) since 2017, analysing an annual 1,000 samples that include different types of water and agricultural soil as well as sludge.

The project was a clear demonstration of commitment towards the environment on the part of both the town hall and the company, Garcia said.

The project would make good use of waste that in other circumstances could pose important environmental problems, Garcia said.

“With this solution we can dispose of the sludge and at the same time improve agricultural production,” he reasoned.

“The town hall needs to head initiatives that from the point of view of sustainability create ecological benefits coupled to progress.”

Codeur has now launched a pilot scheme, applying sludge that has been treated, sanitised and stabilised to crops in the area to assess the results and, above all, Garcia stressed, the benefits to agriculture and the soil

