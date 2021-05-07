Video Games and manufacturers are popular with Spanish Government

SPANISH Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvino has written a foreword in the Spanish Video Game Association yearbook confirming the Government’s support of the video game industry.

She says that the situation resulting from the pandemic has accelerated the process of digitalisation in Spain, which means that the present and future of employment, trade, commerce, business contacts and leisure are digital.

Video games have established themselves as a widespread consumer product as reflected in the size of the sector in Spain with almost 16 million video gamers in the country, 46 per cent of whom are women.

Spain is in the top 10 in the world in terms of market size, with a turnover that already exceeds €1.7 billion and a year-on-year increase close to 20 per cent.

There are more than 650 companies or studios, most of them SMEs, which between them generate more than 15,000 jobs although women still only represent 18.5 per cent of the total number of workers in the sector.

She added that this is an area where there is great potential for improvement in order to incorporate the talent and vision of the population as a whole.

The minister contended that the government has placed Spain’s digital transformation as a top priority defining a Digital Spain 2025 agenda with an unprecedented volume of public investment for this at €20 billion by 2023 which represents a third of the total Recovery Plan.