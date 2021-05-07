TUI Offer’s £20 COVID Tests For UK Holidaymakers Heading For Green List Countries This Summer.

TUI, one of the largest leisure, travel and tourism companies in the world, plans to offer £20 – €23 COVID tests for UK holidaymakers who are planning to head to green list countries this summer.

TUI has said it is ready to cut the cost of Covid tests and make them more affordable for UK travellers flying to green list countries this summer. The holiday agent has announced today that it will subsidise the cost of mandatory testing, which could save UK holidaymakers hundreds of pounds.

TUI aim is too to make holidays more affordable and thereby avoid leaving some travellers unable to go on holiday for financial reasons.

This comes a day before the Government is expected to reveal the classification of each country following the new traffic light system that will be in place on the 17th of May, the same day that is set to relax the travel ban from the UK. Those countries allowed on the Government’s green list will be quarantine free- this will mean that people can travel without the need to quarantine on return.

According to TUI, the packages are targeted at passengers travelling to green and amber list countries and will range between £20 and £90, depending on destination. Both pre-departure and post-return tests will be available. So far, the countries expected to be on the green list are Portugal, Malta, or Gibraltar, although Spain’s incidence rates are still dropping and if not included in the next few days it is rumoured to be added to the green list very soon.

When travelling to and from a green country, the £20 – €23 package will be applicable which will include a pre-departure lateral flow test and a PCR test on day two after their return.

Source: Liverpool echo