Three People Arrested For Stealing Electronic Till From Fuengirola Shop

Three People Arrested For Stealing Electronic Till From Fuengirola Shop
The National Police in Fuengirola have arrested three people after a shop owner reported the theft of an electronic till from his establishment in Fuengirola, resulting in a police investigation being launched.

After setting up a surveillance operation, officers managed to identify three individuals, two males and one female, aged between 19 and 25, and in a statement, the police said it was established that the woman always acted as a lookout while the two males forced access into the premises.

The investigating officers were able to locate the addresses of two of the people, and during further surveillance, the two males were observed carrying a heavy bag which they proceeded to throw into a rubbish container near the property, which when recovered by the officers was found to contain an electronic till identical to the one reported stolen by the shopkeeper.

After detaining the three individuals, a search showed them to be in possession of €600 cash, along with a set of lockpicks, cutting tools, and some watches- They were subsequently arrested on a charge of robbery with force, and will appear before a judge for sentencing, as reported by surinenglish.com.

