The Million Dollar Bottle Of Wine From Space

A bottle of Château Pétrus 2000, is a Bordeaux wine produced with Merlot grapes, and normally sells in an auction for around $9,000 (€7,400) (£6,400) per bottle, but now, a bottle of this wine, which has been maturing in space for the last fourteen months, is due to go for auction, and is expected to sell for one million US dollars (€823,000) (£715,000).

Twelve bottles of Château Pétrus 2000 were sent up into space on board the International Space Station (ISS), 300m Km (186m miles) from Earth, as part of an investigation to learn how plants adapt to space conditions, in a zero-gravity controlled environment, and the result was excellent, as when three of the bottles were tested, the wine had matured so much.

Christie’s of London is the auction house that will handle the sale, and For Tim Triptree, their International Wine and Spirits Director said the wine will appeal to both wine connoisseurs and those interested in space, commenting, “This is a unique opportunity”, and pointed out that all proceeds of the sale will go to future agricultural research missions in space.

For the auction, the bottle will be displayed in a custom-made box by Les Ateliers Victor, accompanied by a decanter, wine glasses, and a unique corkscrew made from meteorite rock, as well as a normal bottle of wine, for the owner to taste the real differences.

Jane Anson is one of the people who tasted the wine, and told CNN, “It felt a little older, a little more evolved than the wine that had remained on Earth,” explaining that wine from space tasted more evolved and floral, as reported by telecinco.es.

