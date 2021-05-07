Tales- An Extraordinary Cocktail Bar & Kitchen Concept Opens In Puerto Banus Marbella

Last night saw the grand opening of Tales in Puerto Banus Marbella- a cocktail bar and kitchen concept, where people can enjoy a grownup adventure.

At Tales Banus, you can enjoy a snack, lunch and dinner whilst dipping into the menu of imaginative cocktails and immerse yourself into an experience that’s sure to brighten your Instagram pages. Tales is described as a magical place filled with happily ever after memories.

With spacious indoor and outdoor spaces, intriguing décor, friendly staff, and that essential fairy tale magic, Tales is the perfect place for a social gathering with friends or family, or somewhere to impress a hot prince or princess.

Tales’ staff make sure everyone feels welcome and looked after, and are sure to help create unique and memorable experiences and provide hospitality- not just service!

Inspired by familiar characters, the flare bartenders masterfully crafted cocktails all have an innovative twist and each one is presented in creatively decorated vessels– a real pleasure for all the senses! Tales doesn’t just offer cocktails, it has an extensive drinks and food menu, including a tasty selection of bar bites, salads and grazing platters for sharing.

Speaking of extensive drinks menu’s Tales also includes seasonal cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, spirits including a superb selection of Gin and Whiskey brands, kids’ mocktails, and coffee and tea. Fairy-tale-influenced cocktails on offer are guaranteed to bring childhood memories of bedtime tales flooding back.

Ongoing magical experiences will be:

Bottomless brunch: Available Saturday and Sunday from 1200-1600. Includes a set starter and a selection of main to choose from as well as 90 minutes unlimited drinks- also includes live entertainment!

Tipsy Tea

Tuesday to Friday from 1500-1700. Afternoon tea conjures up images of delicious sandwiches and cakes, but at Tales, we’ve poured away the Darjeeling and replaced it with three Hansel & Gretel inspired, gin, rum, and whiskey cocktails, that will tantalise the taste buds!

Kiddy tea

Tuesday to Friday from 1500-1700. Let’s not forget the little ones! Our kids’ fairy-tale tea offers a magical experience with finger sandwiches, cakes, and a mocktail!

Live Music

Opening night guests were entertained by none other than the superb talents of Gemma Lloyd and her Vintage Jukebox girls.

Live music will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 12:45 to 15:45 And Thursday nights from 19:00 to 22:00 and feature some of the Coast’s top entertainers- not to be missed!

In the near future, guests can look forward to monthly themed nights and seasonal food menus.

Private Hire

Looking for a venue for a private event? Whether for a birthday, an anniversary, a product launch, or a celebration of any other special life event, Tales will give your private event a fun, whimsical backdrop for a truly memorable occasion with high-quality food and cocktails. Reservations & Contact For reservations and more information: (+34) 951 691 132 (+34) 722 583 088 [email protected] Tales Banus

C.C . Cristamar 32,

Calle Francisco Villalón,

29660 Marbella, Málaga

Source: TalesBanus