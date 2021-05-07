Spanish Made Opel Corsa And Peugeot 2008 Among Best-Sellers In Europe

Spanish Made Opel Corsa And Peugeot 2008 Are Among The Best-Selling Cars In Europe



Two car models built in factories in mainland Spain, were both in the list of the top-10 best-selling cars in Europe, up until March 2021, according to data from Jato Dynamics, namely the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 2008.

The undisputed leader, as usual, was the trusty Volkswagen Golf, which sold 26,265 units, an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year, with the Peugeot 208 in second place, selling 25,429 units, up 169 per cent.

It has to be mentioned that during the corresponding period of 2020, the pandemic had already taken hold, to these new percentage increases have obviously risen dramatically.

The Spanish-built Opel Corsa, assembled at the Stellantis group’s Zaragoza plant, was third, selling 24,540 units, an increase of 106 per cent, while the Tesla Model 3 electric car was in fourth, having sold 23,755 units, up by 55 per cent, showing an upward trend in the sale of electric cars.

In fifth came the Toyota Yaris with 23,033 units, up 91 per cent, and the Volkswagen T-Roc selling 21,772 units in sixth position, followed by the Citroën C3, in seventh with 21,426 units, increasing by 223 per cent, and the Renault Clio with 21,219 units, up by 59 per cent in eighth place.

The Peugeot 2008, which is produced at the company’s Vigo factory was ninth, selling 20,960 units, increasing by 271 per cent, and rounding out the top 10 was the Fiat 500, with 20,832 sales, up 159 per cent.

Volvo topped the plug-in hybrid category list with their Volvo XC40 model, selling 5,346 units, up by 402 per cent, then the Peugeot 3008 with 4,673 units followed in second spot, up by 135 per cent, with another Spanish built car in third place, the Renault Captur which comes from the Valladolid factory, selling 4,355 units, an increase of 369 per cent, as reported by moncloa.com.

