Spain’s capital lifts curfew and extends opening hours.

MADRID will lift its curfew and the hotel and catering sector will be able to stay open until midnight.

Once the State of Alarm ends at midnight on Sunday, May 9, the regional government has confirmed bars and restaurants will be able to remain open until 12pm – last customers at 11pm – and be allowed to reopen at 6am.

There will no longer be a curfew imposed at night, and the ban on meeting in private homes will be lifted, reports El Pais.

However, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has recommended that meetings in private spaces be limited only to cohabitants and has again called for “prudence and individual responsibility” to stop the spread of Covid.

The decision to extend the hospitality sector’s opening hours has been made to try to tackle the problem of illegal parties in homes, streets and in established venues.

And a plan to reinforce the control of street parties – known as bottelones – is being drawn up in partnership with the police, which has reminded that drinking alcohol in the street is against the law.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will also close at midnight, and the pre-assigned seat will be maintained, as well as the 75 per cent capacity.

The obligation to leave a free space between people or group of attendees who purchase tickets together must still be adhered to.

Despite the end of the State of Alarm, the regional government will maintain the perimeter confinements by basic health areas, which will have to be ratified from now on by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

The community remains at a ‘very high risk’ of Covid, with 317 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of accumulated incidence.

In other Madrid news, the Podemos leader and former deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias has announced he is leaving the political stage for good.

Ayuso secured a landslide victory on Tuesday, May 4, winning 65 seats in the 136-seat Assembly (up from 30 seats in the 2019 election).

Podemos won 10 seats (up from 7 in 2019).

Pony-tailed Iglesias, 42, told reporters on Tuesday night: “I’m leaving all party politics- I won’t be an obstacle for the renewal of leadership our political force needs.”